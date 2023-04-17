Rooker went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Rooker has started six straight games and has notched two hits in all but one of them, slashing .417/.464/.958 with four home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.423 OPS over that span. The 28-year-old has been hitting in the heart of the Athletics' order each day, and he showcased power at Triple-A last season with 28 home runs in 81 games. The run he's on isn't sustainable, but it looks like the A's are turning him into an everyday player and he should warrant some fantasy consideration.