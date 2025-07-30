Rooker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Rooker's third-inning blast off Logan Evans was more than enough offense for the Athletics in this contest. Rooker had gone 10 games without a homer, hitting just .179 with two RBI and a 4:14 BB:K in that span. The slugger is up to 22 long balls this season while maintaining a .272/.347/.496 slash line across 110 contests. He's added 61 RBI, 67 runs scored, 24 doubles, three triples and three stolen bases while serving as the primary designated hitter.