Rooker went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's Cactus League win over the Cubs.

Rooker didn't drive in a run but still squared the ball up consistently Friday, as his fourth-inning single registered at 105 mph off the bat while his fifth-inning double left the bat at 109.2 mph. Coming off three consecutive seasons with 30-plus homers and an OPS north of .800 in each campaign, the 31-year-old has looked locked in this spring, slashing .349/.404/.721 with four doubles, four homers and 10 RBI across 16 Cactus League appearances, and he'll enter the 2026 regular season with high expectations at the plate.