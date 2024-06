Triple-A Las Vegas placed Harris on its 7-day injured list June 4 with an unspecified injury.

After a three-week stint in Oakland, Harris was optioned to Las Vegas on May 24. The 25-year-old quickly settled back into an everyday role with the Triple-A club, but he suffered an apparent injury in his fourth start since he rejoined the affiliate and was deactivated a few days later. He's without a clear timeline to return to the Las Vegas lineup.