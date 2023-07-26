Perez (thumb) has begun a swing progression after recently being medically cleared for such activity, the team's official site reports.
Perez's progress from a left thumb fracture remains somewhat deliberate, but this report is certainly encouraging. The veteran appears to still be more than a week from returning when factoring in a likely rehab assignment, and it's almost certain fellow backstop Manny Pina (wrist) will beat him back from the injured list considering the latter has already played in two minor-league games.
More News
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Remains sidelined by thumb issue•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Evaluation slated for coming week•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Doesn't need surgery on thumb•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Goes down with fractured thumb•
-
Athletics' Carlos Perez: Belts fifth homer•