The Athletics optioned Thomas to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

With Miguel Andujar (oblique) back from the 10-day IL, Thomas is the odd man out for the Athletics. Thomas made his MLB debut on June 30 and received 11 at-bats in his time with the big club, posting an .091/.091/.182 slash line with one double and a 0:6 BB:K. He'll go get more seasoning in the minors.