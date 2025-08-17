Athletics' Colby Thomas: Receiving Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Thomas will hit the bench after he started in each of the Athletics' last four games while going 7-for-14 with two home runs, one double, one stolen base, seven RBI and five runs. JJ Bleday will enter the lineup in place of Thomas on Sunday, but the latter player should be able to hold down a near-everyday role in the Athletics outfield until Denzel Clarke (hip) is ready to return from the injured list.
More News
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Blasts homer in win•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Homers in three-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Swipes bag, plates two•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Tallies first big-league homer•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Back with big club•
-
Athletics' Colby Thomas: Headed back to Triple-A•