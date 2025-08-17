Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Thomas will hit the bench after he started in each of the Athletics' last four games while going 7-for-14 with two home runs, one double, one stolen base, seven RBI and five runs. JJ Bleday will enter the lineup in place of Thomas on Sunday, but the latter player should be able to hold down a near-everyday role in the Athletics outfield until Denzel Clarke (hip) is ready to return from the injured list.