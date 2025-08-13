Thomas went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Rays.

Thomas remains in a part-time role, but he's supplied six RBI over his last four games. The outfielder plated the Athletics' first two runs Tuesday with an RBI double in the second inning and a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He's up to a .200/.261/.350 slash line with one home run, two steals, seven RBI, four runs scored and three doubles through 46 plate appearances. He continues to see most of his playing time versus southpaws, though he isn't being strictly platooned.