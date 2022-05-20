site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Cristian Pache: Riding pine Friday
May 20, 2022
Pache isn't starting Friday against the Angels.
Pache haș gone just 1-for-17 with three walks and five strikeouts over the last eight matchups, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Ramon Laureano will shift to center field while Luis Barrera starts in right.
