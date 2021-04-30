Jefferies will be placed on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis to open the minor-league season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 25-year-old missed out on Oakland's Opening Day roster but has continued to pitch at the alternate training site in preparation for a potential promotion, but he'll now also be sidelined for the start of the minor-league season. Jefferies is expected to head to Triple-A once healthy, but he figures to be unavailable for at least the first couple weeks of May.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Staying on turn with Irvin•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Optioned to minors•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Shows well in final spring turn•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Candidate for rotation vacancy•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Locked in Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Picks up win in relief•