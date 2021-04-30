Jefferies will be placed on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis to open the minor-league season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old missed out on Oakland's Opening Day roster but has continued to pitch at the alternate training site in preparation for a potential promotion, but he'll now also be sidelined for the start of the minor-league season. Jefferies is expected to head to Triple-A once healthy, but he figures to be unavailable for at least the first couple weeks of May.