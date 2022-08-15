site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Elvis Andrus: On bench Monday
RotoWire Staff
Andrus isn't starting Monday against the Rangers.
Andrus started the last two games and went 2-for-8 with a double, a run and two strikeouts. Nick Allen will shift to shortstop while Jonah Bride starts at second base Monday.
