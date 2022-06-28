Andrus went 2-for-3 with a three-run double, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Yankees.

Andrus singled and stole his fourth base of the season in the second inning. He then cleared the bases with a three-run double as part of Oakland's five-run third inning against Jordan Montgomery. The veteran infielder improved his season slash line to .226/.288/.343 with 21 extra-base hits through 250 plate appearances. Andrus has gone 15-for-76 (.197) with four multi-hit games this month.