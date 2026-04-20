Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund: Starts throwing progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoglund (knee/back) has begun a throwing progression, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hoglund missed all of spring training and the start of the season due to a right knee sprain and a back injury. He's starting his throwing program from scratch, so it's going to take the right-hander a long time before he's cleared to pitch in games.
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