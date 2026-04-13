Hoglund received a PRP injection for his back this past Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hoglund sustained both a right knee sprain and a lumbar spine strain during spring training, but it is the latter injury that has caused the most issues for the 26-year-old right-hander. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 7, and while the PRP injection should help with his recovery, the Athletics have not provided a clear timeline for Hoglund's return.