Athletics' Hogan Harris: Blows save Monday

Harris blew the save Monday against the Brewers. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

Harris entered for a five-out save and was able to escape trouble in the eighth inning but couldn't finish the job in the ninth frame, surrendering a game-tying, two-run double to Andrew Vaughn. The Athletics' closer situation remains fluid, with manager Mark Kotsay frequently mixing and matching in high-leverage spots, though Harris still leads the club with five saves to go along with two blown saves. After Monday's rough outing, the southpaw owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 37:23 K:BB across 31.2 innings this season.