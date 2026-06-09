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Athletics' Hogan Harris: Blows save Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Harris blew the save Monday against the Brewers. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

Harris entered for a five-out save and was able to escape trouble in the eighth inning but couldn't finish the job in the ninth frame, surrendering a game-tying, two-run double to Andrew Vaughn. The Athletics' closer situation remains fluid, with manager Mark Kotsay frequently mixing and matching in high-leverage spots, though Harris still leads the club with five saves to go along with two blown saves. After Monday's rough outing, the southpaw owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 37:23 K:BB across 31.2 innings this season.

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