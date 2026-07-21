Athletics' Hogan Harris: Converts seventh save

Harris allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Harris hadn't converted a save since June 12, and he had blown his two most recent chances. Over his last eight outings, he's gotten back on track, giving up one run on five hits and four walks while adding 17 strikeouts. He has seven saves in 11 chances as well as 10 holds as he continues to fill a high-leverage role in the Athletics' late-inning committee. Harris has added a 3.30 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB through 43.2 innings, adding some tantalizing strikeout upside despite the obvious risks involved with his 5.8 BB/9 and a hitter-friendly home park.