Harris earned a save with a perfect inning against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Harris retired the Twins' 6-7-8 hitters in order to close out the 6-3 win after Justin Sterner threw two scoreless frames out of the bullpen. It was Harris' first save chance of the year, and he's now thrown 6.2 shutout innings since rejoining the MLB roster Aug. 9. He joined Sean Newcomb as the only Athletics to record saves since Mason Miller was dealt to San Diego. It seems most likely that the team will continue using a committee approach for late-inning opportunities.