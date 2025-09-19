Harris recorded the save Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in two innings. He struck out three.

Harris posted his fourth save of the season, and each have come following the trade of Mason Miller. The left-hander should remain one of the Athletics' preferred late-inning options alongside Sean Newcomb to finish up the year, but the former doesn't appear to be locked in as the club's closer. Through 60 innings, Harris has a shaky 3.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 61:33 K:BB.