Harris walked one but didn't allow a hit or a run over two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Harris' walk loaded the bases with two outs, but he got Randy Arozarena to ground out, ending the threat and preserving the Athletics' lead. This was Harris' second save of the week, and he's on an eight-inning scoreless streak since he was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 9. On the year, he's had mixed results with a 3.65 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB over 49.1 innings across 36 relief appearances. He's added two saves and a hold, but it's unclear if he's in serious contention for high-leverage work to finish 2025.