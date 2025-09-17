Harris had a scoreless appearance while allowing one hit over an inning and a third to pick up the save over the Red Sox on Tuesday. He did not strike out or walk a batter in the process.

Harris entered with a man on first and two outs in the eighth to face lefty Jarren Duran and was able to get out of the inning by picking off Nick Sogard. Hogan would allow a base knock in the ninth but closed out the game by inducing a double play. Dating back to Aug. 9, Harris has allowed just one run over 16.2 innings and has picked up three saves and two holds. The Athletics' closer job still remains a committee, however, between Harris, Sean Newcomb and even Michael Kelly, who just picked up his first career save Sunday.