Harris allowed a hit and no walks with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning in Saturday's 9-3 loss against the Rangers.

While the Athletics' pitching staff struggled in Saturday's loss, Harris turned in a clean outing when called upon in the fifth inning. The left-hander has pieced together a scoreless August, tossing 10 innings across eight outings, a sharp improvement from the 4.35 ERA and 1.65 WHIP he carried over 41.1 innings in 30 big-league appearances through July.