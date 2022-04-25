Harris (undisclosed) came off High-A Lansing's 7-day injured list and made his season debut in Sunday's 13-5 loss to Fort Wayne, covering one inning and giving up three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out two. He also hit a batter.

Making his first appearance in affiliated ball since the 2019 season, Harris had a shaky debut, needing 28 pitches just to record three outs. The 25-year-old southpaw will look to improve his efficiency while upping his pitch counts in his subsequent starts for Lansing.