Athletics' Hogan Harris: Picks up eighth save

Harris hit one batter and struck out one without allowing a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Twins.

Harris was ultimately able to erase his mistake when he got Brooks Lee to ground into a double play to end the game. This was Harris' eighth save of the season and his second in four appearances since the All-Star break, indicating he is pulling ahead in the Athletics' closing committee. The team's poor performance in July has left few save opportunities for any reliever. Harris has done his part this season with a 3.15 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 61:28 K:BB while adding eight saves in 12 chances and 10 holds.