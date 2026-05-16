Harris allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Harris picked up his second save in May and his third of the year. He's allowed just one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings this month. The Athletics' bullpen has been contested for much of the season -- Harris is now one of four relievers with at least three saves, and he's added seven holds. Jack Perkins and Mark Leiter have struggled at times this month, while Joel Kuhnel has seen less high-leverage usage recently. Harris is at a 2.45 ERA on the year, though his 1.64 WHIP and 24:17 K:BB over 22 innings would suggest there will be volatility for him at some point. He has walked 33 batters in each of the previous two seasons as well, so this isn't just poor luck. The southpaw figures to be a matchup-based option for saves as the Athletics' top left-handed reliever.