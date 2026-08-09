Athletics' Hogan Harris: Secures 11th save

Harris earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Harris was summoned after the Athletics took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning and stranded two baserunners to close the door. It marked back-to-back successful save chances for the 29-year-old, though he's yielded runs in three of his past five appearances. On the year, he owns a 3.63 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 70:34 K:BB across 52 innings to go along with 10 holds and 11 saves.