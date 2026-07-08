Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Battling illness

Ginn was removed from Tuesday's game against the Tigers due to an illness, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Ginn's illness led to a noticeable drop in velocity, and manager Mark Kotsay said after the game that the right-hander's energy level was declining rapidly throughout the game. Ginn managed to get through four innings before ending his start prematurely, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters. He's tentatively scheduled to start the final game of the first half on the road Sunday against the White Sox, though it will be worth monitoring his health as the weekend approaches.