Ginn (1-1) earned the win over Philadelphia on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over eight innings.

The Athletics staked Ginn to a 4-0 lead after half an inning, and the right-hander never let Philadelphia back in the game. He needed just 96 pitches to complete a career-high eight frames, with the only run against him coming on a fourth-inning long ball by Kyle Schwarber. Ginn yielded a season-worst five runs over 4.1 innings in his previous start, so the A's had to be thrilled to see him bounce back in such a big way. For a back-of-the-rotation arm he's faring pretty well overall this season, holding a 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 37.1 innings.