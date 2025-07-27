Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Getting another rotation turn
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ginn will start Sunday's game against the Astros.
Ginn was called upon to fill the vacant spot in the Athletics rotation Tuesday against the Rangers, and while the right-hander was limited to 58 pitches, he fared well in a no-decision, limiting Texas to one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings. Ginn will be rewarded with a second start, and he should be capable of giving the Athletics around 70-80 pitches Sunday.
