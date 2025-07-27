Ginn will start Sunday's game against the Astros.

Ginn was called upon to fill the vacant spot in the Athletics rotation Tuesday against the Rangers, and while the right-hander was limited to 58 pitches, he fared well in a no-decision, limiting Texas to one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings. Ginn will be rewarded with a second start, and he should be capable of giving the Athletics around 70-80 pitches Sunday.