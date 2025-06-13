Ginn (quadriceps) struck out five batters and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks across 3.1 innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Ginn tossed 72 pitches (42 strikes) in his second rehab outing with Las Vegas since landing on the 15-day injured list May 20 due to a strained right quad. The Athletics haven't confirmed Ginn's next step, but the right-hander could be ready to return from the IL to make his next start with the big club as soon as Monday versus the Astros. Jacob Lopez or Mitch Spence would be most at risk of falling out of the rotation if the Athletics elect to open up a starting spot for Ginn.