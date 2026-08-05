Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Tosses quality start in return

Ginn didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Reds, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Making his first start since July 18 after dealing with blister issues, Ginn threw 54 of 91 pitches for strikes en route to his 10th quality start of the season before leaving the mound with the score tied 3-3. The right-hander has been tagged with three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings dating back to June 15, posting a 4.09 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 40:21 K:BB in 44 innings during that span. Ginn will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Boston.