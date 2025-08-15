default-cbs-image
The Athletics claimed Shuster off waivers Friday from the White Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The White Sox designated Shuster for assignment Wednesday, and he'll get a fresh start with the A's. The 26-year-old posted an 8.04 ERA in 15.2 innings with the White Sox and a 6.04 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte during 2025.

