Athletics' Jared Shuster: Picked up by A's
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics claimed Shuster off waivers Friday from the White Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
The White Sox designated Shuster for assignment Wednesday, and he'll get a fresh start with the A's. The 26-year-old posted an 8.04 ERA in 15.2 innings with the White Sox and a 6.04 ERA at Triple-A Charlotte during 2025.
