Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On bench Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lowrie isn't starting Wednesday against Atlanta.
Lowrie started in the last four games and went 3-for-16 with two doubles, two RBI and four strikeouts. Stephen Vogt will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
