Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Logs three hits in win

McNeil went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Giants.

McNeil collected a trio of singles, including an RBI knock in the eighth inning to pull the Athletics within a run before the club completed a comeback in the ninth. Thursday marked the second baseman's third three-hit effort and 15th multi-hit performance in what has been a fairly lackluster season. The 34-year-old is slashing .237/.309/.319 with three homers, 10 doubles, 20 RBI, 21 runs and a stolen base across 74 games.