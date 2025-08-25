Estes allowed a hit and no walks with a strikeout over four scoreless innings in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Mariners.

Estes was called on to eat innings in Sunday's blowout loss and delivered four scoreless frames out of the bullpen. It marked his first big-league appearance since April 6, when he opened the year in the rotation and gave up 12 earned runs over seven innings across two starts. With the Athletics' rotation dealing with injuries, Estes could play his way back into a starting role before season's end.