Sears (4-0) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rangers.

Sears fared better in his second start for the Athletics, keeping the Rangers quiet. He threw 76 pitches (47 strikes) in this start, earning his first win with Oakland after being included in the return from the Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade. Sears has logged a 1.95 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 32.1 innings through nine appearances (four starts) between the two teams this year. The 26-year-old southpaw should stick in the rotation after Paul Blackburn (finger) was ruled out for the year Tuesday. Sears is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners this weekend.