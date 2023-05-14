Sears allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday.

Sears did alright in this start, aside from a two-run home run by Robbie Grossman in the first inning. Adolis Garcia also knocked an RBI single in the third, but the Athletics were briefly able to pull even in the seventh to get Sears off the hook. The southpaw now has a 5.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB through 42.2 innings across eight starts. He's lined up for a tough road start in Houston for his next time on the mound.