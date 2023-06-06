Sears allowed one run on two hits and five walks over 4.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Sears tossed four shutout frames before the Pirates finally broke through in the fifth inning. His lack of command caused him to throw a career-high 112 pitches despite not finishing five innings. On the bright side, he's given up two or fewer earned runs in five straight starts, dropping his ERA to 4.20 through 64.1 frames. Sears is currently lined up to start in Milwaukee this weekend.