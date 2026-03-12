Butler (knee) has yet to appear in Cactus League action but has seen extensive reps in live batting practice, simulated games and minor-league spring training games. The Athletics are targeting a debut for next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Butler has been eased into action this spring after undergoing surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee last October and receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to address tendinitis in his left knee. Gallegos reports that the outfielder isn't far behind in his preparation for the regular season, as Athletics manager Mark Kotsay estimates Butler has had more at-bats than anyone in the organization through extensive behind-the-scenes reps. The 25-year-old played in a minor-league spring training game Tuesday, allowing him to see live pitching in a game setting without needing to run at full speed, which appears to be the final hurdle before he appears in Cactus League play. "I want to play really bad," Butler said. "It's a process. I have to trust the process. Trust the training staff, all the strength coaches helping me get back to where I want to be. I've been taking a lot of live at-bats... I'm still working every day just trying to get better and get back to myself."