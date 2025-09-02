Morales (3-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

Morales kept his strong run going Monday, striking out a career-high eight batters while picking up his third win. The 22-year-old has impressed with the Athletics, logging a 1.59 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 28.1 innings in six appearances (five starts). With such a strong debut season in 2025, he's making a compelling case to earn a full-time rotation spot heading into 2026.