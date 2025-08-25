Severino (oblique) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Severino continues to work his way back from a left oblique strain, which resulted in him being placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 9. The veteran right-hander has apparently responded well to throwing bullpen sessions, so he'll take the next step forward in his recovery by facing hitters Wednesday. The Athletics will evaluate Severino following the sim game before determining whether he's ready to re-enter the big-league rotation next week, or if he'll first require a minor-league rehab start before being activated from the injured list. Severino posted a 6-11 record with a 4.82 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 136.1 innings prior to landing on the IL.