Athletics' Mason Barnett: Covers 3.1 frames in bulk relief

Barnett (1-1) took the loss against Minnesota on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings.

Initial reports suggested Barnett would start Saturday's contest, but that role ultimately went to Brady Basso, who covered the first two frames. Barnett still ended up logging the longest outing among A's pitchers, tossing 54 pitches (35 strikes) across his 3.1 innings. The right-hander got through his first three frames unscathed, but he surrendered two runs in the sixth, which accounted for all of the scoring in the game. It remains to be seen how Barnett will be deployed moving forward, but he could be needed to make a few starts (or bulk-relief appearances) with J.T. Ginn (finger blister) currently on the 15-day IL.