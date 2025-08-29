Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Barnett will start Saturday's game against the Rangers in Sacramento, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

Barnett has spent most of the 2025 season with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he accrued a 5.83 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 123:60 K:BB across 117.1 innings. After being called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, Barnett went unused out of the bullpen over the last few days and will now step into the rotation spot vacated by lefty Jacob Lopez (elbow), who was placed on the IL earlier this week. Though Barnett is regarded as one of the Athletics' top pitching prospects, his poor numbers in the Pacific Coast League make it difficult to depend on him as a streaming option in his MLB debut, especially while pitching in a hitter-friendly venue in Sacramento.