Miller (elbow) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Miller will only be throwing fastballs during his session Saturday, but it's a positive sign that he'll be moving on from throwing on flat ground. The 24-year-old righty landed on the injured list May 11 with a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow and figures to still be multiple weeks from a return.
