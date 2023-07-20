Miller (elbow) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller will only be throwing fastballs during his session Saturday, but it's a positive sign that he'll be moving on from throwing on flat ground. The 24-year-old righty landed on the injured list May 11 with a mild UCL sprain in his right elbow and figures to still be multiple weeks from a return.