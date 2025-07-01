Miller picked up the save, throwing the ninth inning, allowing just one hit while striking out one, during Monday's 6-4 win over the Rays.

Miller needed just eight pitches, six of them strikes, to finish off the Rays and earn his 16th save of the season. The 26-year-old's 4.70 ERA might not be too pretty, but the closer's strikeout numbers remain one of the best of the game. After picking up his 50th strikeout of the season Monday, his K/9 is up to 14.7, the third-best mark in MLB amongst relievers with at least 30 innings pitched.