Miller earned the save Tuesday against the Rays, allowing a walk and no hits while striking out two in a scoreless frame.

Miller had another dominant outing to pick up his second save in as many days against the Rays. He opened with a 102 MPH fastball to punch out Brandon Lowe and ended the game with back-to-back sliders to retire Josh Lowe. Miller has now converted three straight saves and has four consecutive scoreless outings since his last blown save June 19.