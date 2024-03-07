Miller is increasingly making a case to serve as the Athletics' closer with his Cactus League performances, despite manager Mark Kotsay previously stating he wasn't likely to use only one pitcher in that role to start the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Miller has put together two perfect innings across his pair of appearances, recording five strikeouts along the way while getting his elite fastball up to as high as 103 mph. Miller is also using his wipeout slider effectively, and Gallegos surmises Kotsay may have no choice but to eventually name Miller as his primary ninth-inning option if the rest of the flamethrower's spring unfolds in similar fashion.