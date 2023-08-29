Miller (elbow) will make his next rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

This could be Miller's final start in the minors, as the team is considering activating him when rosters expand Sept. 1. The flamethrower is expected to toss 50 pitches or three frames in Tuesday's outing. If all goes according to plan, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Miller rejoin the big club by the end of the week.