Miller recorded his 11th save of the season in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Yankees, giving up one run on one hit over 1.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander took the mound with one out in the eighth inning to protect a 7-6 lead, but after the A's tacked on four insurance runs in the bottom of the frame, Miller may have let his focus slip a bit in the ninth as he gave up a leadoff triple to Trent Grisham. It was still an impressive performance after he blew his last save chance May 3, and through 15.1 innings this season, Miller carries a 4.70 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB.