Miller struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Miller took a blown save in his last outing, though it was because he allowed an inherited runner to score. He's struggled a bit lately, allowing nine runs (six earned) with a 16:7 K:BB across 12.1 innings over his last 10 appearances. He's still performing quite well in the closer role for the Athletics, pitching to a 2.20 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB over 32.2 innings while going 13-for-15 in save chances this year.