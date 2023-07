Miller (elbow) was recently evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister and has progressed to throwing on flat ground, the team's official site reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay stated Miller will continue to catch and go through his throwing program, which recently saw him progress from long toss to throwing off flat ground. The young right-hander will continue to take his rehab "day by day" according to Kotsay, wording that appears to support the notion Miller is still a ways away from returning.